OHP: Motorcyclist killed in Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that left a motorcyclist dead over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday, just after 1:30 p.m., on State Highway 97 near Sand Springs.

According to a trooper’s report, a Chevy Tahoe was traveling eastbound on W 55th St. S when the driver failed to yield from a stop sign, causing a motorcycle traveling southbound on the highway to lose control.

The motorcycle then hit the Chevy Tahoe.

The driver of the motorcycle, John George, 55, of Mannford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old driver of the Chevy Tahoe and his two passengers, ages 21 and 11, were not injured.

OHP says the condition of the Chevy Tahoe driver at the time of the crash is under investigation, as well as the cause of the collision.

