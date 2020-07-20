OHP: Mulhall man dies in motorcycle crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend with speed being a factor, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on July 18, just before 6:30 p.m., near US Highway 77 and County Road 74, approximately 3.5 miles north of Guthrie.

According to a trooper’s report, Paul Fitzpatrick, 53, was driving his motorcycle northbound on the highway when he crashed at a speed too fast to negotiate a curve.

He departed the roadway to the right and struck a ditch.

Officials say the cause of the crash was due to excessive speed.

