OHP: Mulhall man dies in motorcycle crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend with speed being a factor, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on July 18, just before 6:30 p.m., near US Highway 77 and County Road 74, approximately 3.5 miles north of Guthrie.

According to a trooper’s report, Paul Fitzpatrick, 53, was driving his motorcycle northbound on the highway when he crashed at a speed too fast to negotiate a curve.

He departed the roadway to the right and struck a ditch.

Officials say the cause of the crash was due to excessive speed.

Latest stories:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter