STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol says troopers have responded to an officer-involved shooting on the Turner Turnpike.

Officials say the incident happened eastbound near mile marker 183. It began as a traffic stop when a trooper attempted to pull over a truck. An altercation took place prompting the trooper to fire their gun.

OHP says one person inside the truck has died. The trooper was not injured.

A KFOR crew is heading to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story.