OHP: Oklahoma City man killed in crash with semi in Kingfisher County

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma City man.

It happened on Sunday, around 6:20 a.m., on SH33 and N2720 County Road, approximately 12 miles west of Kingfisher.

According to a trooper’s report, Kevin Branch, 34, of Oklahoma City, was traveling westbound on SH33 when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and struck the driver’s side of a semi traveling eastbound.

Branch was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the semi was treated and released from the hospital.

The report states Branch’s condition at the time of the incident is unknown, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.