OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a driver is now left with a hefty fine Wednesday after a Trooper caught them speeding over 100 mph on I-40.

According to OHP, Trooper Heath Ragland spotted the motorist driving a Honda Accord on I-40 between Choctaw and Peebly roads Wednesday morning.

Images courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Ragland got the speed on radar at 120 mph and locked it in at 117 mph, said OHP. The posted speed limit is 70 mph.

He was given a $449 ticket.