OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Osage, Okla., man died in a hospital from injuries he suffered after he jumped out of his moving vehicle two days earlier.

Andrew Jay Valentine, 29, died at a Tulsa hospital Saturday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Valentine was brought to the hospital in critical condition with head and neck injuries on Thursday.

He was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze on New Prue Road, a mile east of County Road 1755 and two miles northwest of Osage, when he jumped out of his vehicle for an unknown reason at around 8:11 p.m., OHP officials said.

What caused Valentine to jump from the moving vehicle is under investigation.