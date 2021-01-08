OHP: Oklahoma woman killed in head-on crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 69-year-old Poteau woman.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 7, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident along U.S. Hwy 259 in Bethel.

According to the trooper’s report, a 35-year-old Pawhuska woman driving a 2004 BMW 525 was heading northbound on Hwy 259 when she suddenly drove left of center and hit a 2006 Nissan Altima driven by 69-year-old Ellen Tom.

Officials say the BMW continued northbound and hit a 2018 Ford F150.

Authorities say Tom was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead. The driver of the BMW was taken to a the hospital in critical condition.

At this point, troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

