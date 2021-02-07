OHP: One person killed in rollover crash near Edmond

EDMOND, Okla (KFOR) – One person is dead after a rollover accident near Edmond, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says that the accident happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday near Interstate 35 and East Danforth Road. Troopers say two cars were trying to merge into the same lane on I-35. Both drivers reportedly swerved but one car flipped off the road and rolled.

The driver was ejected and suffered serious injuries. The passenger, 46-year-old Jana Marchant, died on the scene due to her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Latest Stories