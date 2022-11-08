SAPULPA, Okla. (KFOR) – An out-of-state driver is paying a hefty fine after he was caught speeding near Sapulpa.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Spears was on the Turner Turnpike near Sapulpa when he caught an Acura speeding along the roadway.

According to the OHP, the driver was caught going 109 miles per hour.

The Facebook post from the OHP says the driver was from Delaware and apologized for speeding.

He was given a $379 ticket.

“But more than just the cost, it’s the potential to cause a serious or fatal crash when traveling at these speeds. Obey the posted speed limit!” the OHP wrote.