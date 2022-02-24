MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is OK after his patrol car was hit by a sliding vehicle.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, an OHP trooper was working a minor crash along I-35 near 27th St. in Moore.

As he was working the crash, another vehicle slid into the back of his patrol car. Officials say that caused a chain reaction where another vehicle slid into that one.

Fortunately, the trooper was not in his vehicle and was not injured.

However, officials say this should serve as a warning to other drivers to slow down and be careful on the roads.