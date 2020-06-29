OHP: Pauls Valley teen killed in crash

Live Now
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a Pauls Valley teen.

It happened on Sunday, just after 6 p.m., on Indian Meridian Road, approximately four miles west of Wynnewood.

According to a trooper’s report, Alexandria Morrison, 18, was traveling southbound on Indian Meridian Road when for an unknown reason her vehicle departed the roadway to the left and struck a creek embankment.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her condition at the time of the incident and cause of the crash are under investigation.

