OHP: Pauls Valley teen killed in crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a Pauls Valley teen.
It happened on Sunday, just after 6 p.m., on Indian Meridian Road, approximately four miles west of Wynnewood.
According to a trooper’s report, Alexandria Morrison, 18, was traveling southbound on Indian Meridian Road when for an unknown reason her vehicle departed the roadway to the left and struck a creek embankment.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her condition at the time of the incident and cause of the crash are under investigation.
