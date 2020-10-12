OHP: Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Beckham County

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Beckham County.

Around 8 p.m. on Oct. 11, emergency crews were called to a crash just one mile east of Elk City in Beckham County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Joshua Rogers was walking with two friends westbound on Business 40 when they were hit by a 2004 Chevy pickup truck.

Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene, while another 18-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital with an arm injury. The third pedestrian was not injured in the crash.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

