Man struck and killed by tractor trailer in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was hit and killed by a tractor trailer on Friday while trying to cross a roadway in Oklahoma City.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Jermaine Jenkins was attempting to cross I-44 at SW 59th when he was struck by a tractor trailer traveling northbound.

OHP says Jenkins was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical professionals.

Officials say the driver of the trailer stayed on scene to cooperate with authorities as they investigated.