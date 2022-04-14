OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol is releasing body camera footage of the wild and deadly chase and shootout that erupted between OHP Trooper and an armed suspect out of Arizona on the Turner Turnpike.

On April 3, OHP was notified by an agency in Sedona, Ariz. to be on the lookout for armed robbery suspect, 32-year-old Charles Carswell.

Troopers spotted the vehicle in Canadian County and attempted to pull the driver over. However, Carswell refused to stop and led troopers on a chase.

After the pursuit made it onto the Kilpatrick Turnpike, officials say Carswell began firing shots at troopers through his rear window.

Authorities say they tried to perform several Tactical Vehicle Interventions on Carswell, but were not successful.

Finally, when Carswell entered the Turner Turnpike, they were able to complete a TVI and stop the pursuit.

As the vehicle came to a stop, investigators say Carswell got out of the vehicle with a rifle and began firing more rounds at law enforcement.

At that point, Carswell barricaded himself behind his vehicle and continued to fire at law enforcement.

Troopers eventually shot back, killing Carswell.

Two troopers were injured as a result of the incident. They were both treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and released.