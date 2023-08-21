KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the final moments of a suspect’s multi-state crime spree.

“When I finally started getting close to him, he took off like a bat out of hell. I’m doin’ 105, that’s as fast as I can do,” said the trooper on dash cam footage obtained by News 4.

Courtesy of Oklahoma Highway Patrol

On March 24th, 2023, OHP troopers spotted Rosendo Enrique Rivero along I-35. The 25-year-old had been on a crime spree starting in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Investigators said Rivero shot and critically hurt his girlfriend’s 74-year-old grandmother.

Days later, Chattanooga Police said Rivero robbed a bank.

Courtesy of the Chattanooga Police Department’s Facebook Page

Days later, Sumner County Deputies say Rivero drove to Wellington, Kansas, where he robbed another bank. He made off with $5,000.

“With a medical mask on, black male, robbed a bank, told the bank he had a bomb,” said a trooper over the radio.

Minutes later, OHP said the Kansas Turnpike Authority alerted troopers he was headed towards Oklahoma on I-35. He was spotted driving dangerously. Troopers believed it was possible he still had the alleged bomb with him.

“Yeah, I think I have that Chrysler,” said a trooper who spotted Rivero.

“[He was] putting motoring public in quite a bit of danger, passing on shoulders, splitting between vehicles,” Trooper Brack Miller told News 4. “Stop sticks were deployed. He was able to miss the stop sticks.”

“He missed the stop sticks! He missed the stop sticks!” shouted one trooper on the scanners.

To slow Rivero down, troopers sat up their guns and shot at the 25-year-old as he sped by. However, the bullets missed their target. Minutes later, the car chase came to an end near Tonkawa.

“He passed two semis on the shoulder and eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed,” said Trooper Miller.

“He’s runnin’ towards the fence,” said troopers. “He does have a gun.”

“He turned to fire at them and they shot him.” said Trooper Miller. “Shot one time and he fell onto the ground.”

Rivero was killed.

The bomb squad was called out, and no bombs were found in his car.

The Highway Patrol said the troopers involved have been cleared by the District Attorney.