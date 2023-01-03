LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a local turnpike.

Around 1:25 p.m. on Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to an accident in the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County.

Investigators say a Toyota was driving eastbound on the turnpike and avoided hitting a man that was standing in the outside lane of traffic near his vehicle.

Officials say a 2022 Jeep Gladiator then attempted to avoid hitting the man, but was unable to switch lanes due to traffic.

The pedestrian was hit by the Gladiator and then a semi-truck.

Authorities have identified the pedestrian as 74-year-old Thien Tran. Tran was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the crash is under investigation.