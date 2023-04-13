DAVIS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly crash involving five semi-trucks on Wednesday.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a crash along northbound I-35 at mile marker 59, near Wynnewood.

Officials say six vehicles, including four semi-trucks, were stopped due to traffic congestion in the construction zone.

However, investigators say another tractor trailer failed to stop and slammed into the other vehicles.

Authorities say the driver and passenger of a 2016 Honda Accord were pinned for approximately five hours before being freed by the Wynnewood Fire Department.

Officials say the driver and passenger of the Honda were both pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the victims have not been identified.