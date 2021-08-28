OHP releases report on early-August three-vehicle collision in Pottawatomie County that caused the death of two people

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a report Saturday on a three-vehicle crash that occurred earlier this month in Pottawatomie County, causing the death of two motorists.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:17 a.m. on Aug. 11.

Jason Daniel Prine, 44, of Shawnee and Betty Helen Bell, 80, of Seminole both died at the scene of the crash on State Highway 3, just west of Valleyview, approximately five miles north of Earlsboro, Okla., according to OHP.

Prine was driving a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup east on Oklahoma Highway 3 when he crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2016 Chevy Express van on its driver side.

He then swerved back into his lane, overcorrected, crossed the center line and struck Bell’s vehicle, a 2019 Buick Envision, head-on, according to OHP.

A 50-year-old female passenger in the Chevy Express was admitted into a hospital in fair condition after suffering multiple injuries.

The weather was sunny and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

