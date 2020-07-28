OHP remembering trooper who died in helicopter crash 30 years ago

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is remembering a trooper who was killed in a helicopter crash 30 years ago.

Shortly after noon on July 26, 1990, Trooper Joseph Nicolle was piloting the OHP helicopter out of Muskogee to go to Watts, Oklahoma, to assist Adair County authorities in locating and removing a large marijuana field.

However, as Nicolle was flying over US Highway 62 near Tahlequah, the helicopter struck a power line and crashed onto the shoulder of the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Nicolle joined the OHP in 1982.

