OHP remembering troopers killed in line of duty in 1978 during agency’s “darkest day”

On May 26, 1978, Trooper Houston F. “Pappy” Summers(far right), 62, Trooper Billy G. Young(middle), 50, and Lt. Pat Grimes(far left), 36, were killed in two separate shootouts with two escaped Oklahoma State Prison convicts in the Caddo-Kenefic area of Bryan County.

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is remembering three troopers killed in the line of duty 42 years ago during a shootout with escaped prison convicts.

Summers and Young were both members of the Motor Inspection Division who had been assigned to assist in tracking down the felons. Grimes and his partner, Lt. Hoyt Hughes, internal Affairs Division, also had drawn an assignment to search for the escapees.

Summers and Young were found dead on a county road near Kenefic following a shootout with the two escapees, who earlier had stolen a Bryan County farmer’s pickup truck and weapons. The escapees later encountered the two troopers.

After the shootout, the escapees headed into the small village of Caddo, setting up an ambush point in a brushy area in a residential sector.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Grimes and Hughes cruised through the residential area looking for the convicts and were fired upon from the pair’s ambush. Grimes suffered fatal wounds. Hughes was hit in the shoulder and arm, later recovering from his injuries.

Hughes exited his cruiser and fired point-blank at the hidden escapees, killing one of them. A few seconds later, Lt. Mike Williams of the Durant detachment, fatally wounded the second convict, bringing an end to a 34-day trail of terror.

In addition to the three OHP troopers, five people were killed by the escaped convicts and three others wounded as the pair blazed a murderous trail from their prison confines in search of freedom.

Summers was a 32-year OHP veteran, stationed with the MVI Division at Enid. Young, attached to the Woodward MVI detachment, had been with the patrol for 25 years, while Grimes was rounding out 12 years of OHP trooper service.