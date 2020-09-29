OHP remembers captain who passed away from COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is remembering a captain who recently passed away from COVID-19.

Capt. Jeffery Sewell was taken to a hospital on Sept. 5 due to symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Sadly, he passed away at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas on Sept. 26.

Sewell graduated from the 43rd Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy in 1988 and began his career as a trooper in Clinton. He then transferred to Durant, and was promoted to lieutenant in 1999.

In 2006, he was promoted to captain in Ardmore and served as a captain in McAlester, Durant, and with Troop XC for the Indian Nation Turnpike.

Throughout his career, he was involved with the Police Corp, Emergency Response Team, DARE, Special Olympics, Polar Plunge, and Tip-A-Cop programs.

OHP officials say his greatest passion was his annual participation with Cadet Lawman, a week-long summer camp that gives high school seniors-to-be a first-hand taste of what it takes to be a trooper.

“He was able to use his influence and leadership skills on the thousands of teenagers that participated over the years. Captain Jeffery W. Sewell was a friend to anyone that knew him and will be greatly missed,” a release from the agency read.

The Texas Department of Public Safety escorted Sewell’s body home to Atoka on Sept. 27.

