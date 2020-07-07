OHP remembers troopers killed in 1978 plane crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLIS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is remembering two troopers killed in a plane crash more than 40 years ago.

On July 3, 1978 Trooper Richard Oldaker, Trooper Rondal Alexander, and Fort Sill soldier Spec. 4 Ronnie D. Russell were flying over the Salt Fork River bed near Hollis.

Oldaker was the pilot of the low flying mission when the plane struck a utility pole wire spanning the river and crashed.

All three men died in the crash.

OHP says Oldaker joined the agency in 1969, and Alexander joined in 1974.

Latest stories:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter