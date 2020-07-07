OHP remembers troopers killed in 1978 plane crash

HOLLIS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is remembering two troopers killed in a plane crash more than 40 years ago.
On July 3, 1978 Trooper Richard Oldaker, Trooper Rondal Alexander, and Fort Sill soldier Spec. 4 Ronnie D. Russell were flying over the Salt Fork River bed near Hollis.
Oldaker was the pilot of the low flying mission when the plane struck a utility pole wire spanning the river and crashed.
All three men died in the crash.
OHP says Oldaker joined the agency in 1969, and Alexander joined in 1974.
