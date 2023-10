OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding to a reported rollover accident off of the southbound lanes of I-35 near Northeast 36th Street.

Southbound lanes of I-35 near NE 36th Street. Photo courtesy KFOR.

News 4’s Hunter Elyse reported an ambulance and fire truck had arrived on the scene, and there only appeared to be one vehicle that rolled over.

No other details are available at this time regarding possible injuries or lane closures.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution near the area as crews work to clear the scene of the accident.