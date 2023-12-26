OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed one person is dead after a morning crash in Chickasha.

OHP officials say, the incident happened on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike headed eastbound near west Choctaw Avenue in Chickasha.

Image KFOR

Police confirm, 23-year-old Jason Jones vehicle was having mechanical issues and was parked on the shoulder of the Turnpike when a driver veered off the road striking the back Jones car. Jones according to OHP was pronounced dead at the scene, and another driver taken to the hospital expected to recover.

No other information has been released at this time.



