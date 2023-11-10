TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a deadly wreck near Highway 9 and Skagg City Road in Tecumseh around noon on Friday.

Video from McIntyre Law Chopper 4 shows two pickup trucks with heavy damage at the scene after the collision.

Collision at Highway 9 and Skagg City Road

While OHP has confirmed that this is a fatality collision, no other information regarding the condition of the victims is available at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.