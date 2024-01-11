LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of a reported train derailment in Logan County.

OHP officials say, this is a train versus semi-truck that happened around 11:15 a.m. this morning on Seward Road and Railroad Avenue in Logan County.

Seward Road and Railroad Avenue in Logan County, Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Seward Road and Railroad Avenue in Logan County, Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Authorities confirm, the semi got stuck on the tracks. Luckily, the truck driver was able to get out before being hit by the train and was unharmed. The train conductor was transported to the hospital but is expected to be ok, according to OHP.

KFOR has a team headed to the scene.