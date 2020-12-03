OHP: Roads not drivable in Ellis County due to snowfall

ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are advising drivers in northwestern Oklahoma to stay off the roads as winter weather continues in that part of the state.

Trooper Cody Rehder, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, says they have been responding to many accidents in Ellis County due to the winter weather.

For the most part, Trooper Rehder says drivers are sliding off the snow-packed roads.

“It’s just a mess out here,” Rehder said.

In addition to the dangerous weather, Rehder warns that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is shorthanded so you may have to wait a while if you are in an accident.

“The distance that we travel out here in the Panhandle is a long distance, so our response times are long, not only for ourselves but for all emergency personnel with the snow-packed roads and the distance we have to travel,” Rehder said.

Rehder says the roads are not drivable at this point, adding that there have been reports of five or six-foot tall snow drifts.

“ODOT is doing the best they can do. Several counties out here are shorthanded with ODOT because they have quarantine problems going on, so manpower, bad weather; it’s just causing lots of problems for everybody,” he said.

Trooper Rehder says if you have to be on the roadway, you have to slow down and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

LATEST STORIES: