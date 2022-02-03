OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As you head out to work on Thursday morning, be prepared for a complicated drive.

On Wednesday, a winter storm dropped several inches of snow and ice across much of Oklahoma, which led to dangerous conditions on local roadways.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority have been working around-the-clock to treat and clear as many roads as possible.

However, travel in most parts of Oklahoma is strongly discouraged as we prepare for another round of winter precipitation.

Slick and hazardous conditions are being reported on roadways in all regions of the state, and many highways remain snow-packed.

Specific areas on major interstates that have been impacted by the weather at 5 a.m. on Thursday are as follows:

Eastbound I-40 remains narrowed to one lane just east of Shawnee in Pottawatomie County due to an earlier crash.

Westbound I-40 is closed between US-75 South and Clearview Rd., west of Henryetta in Okfuskee County, due to a crash.

Northbound I-35 is closed between Springer in Carter County and Turner Falls in Murray County due to several stalled vehicles unable to make the steep grade in the Arbuckle Mountains.

Southbound I-35 is closed between Paoli and Pauls Valley in Garvin County due to several crashes. Northbound I-35 in this area is currently open, but has been intermittently closed as cleanup of earlier crashes continues.

Highways in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas remain slick and hazardous, which will affect the morning commute.

Road conditions as of 7:30 a.m. on Thursday

KFOR’s stormtracker Aric Dickson reported that I-44 in the metro remains slick, adding that drivers should take their time if they need to be out.

Drivers are strongly discouraged from traveling if at all possible. If that is unavoidable, you should allow for plenty of time, take it very slow, and use extra caution.