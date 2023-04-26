OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating two missing people.

Authorities say Mary Ludtke is 84 year-old, 5’8, 150 lbs, Grey hair, with Hazel eyes. Her son, Terry Ludtke is 64 year-old, 6’6, 200 lbs, Grey hair, with Green eyes. The vehicle is identified as a 2017 Subaru Crosstrek, white, OK plate JZB301.

Mary Ludtke & Terry Ludtke, Image courtesy OHP

According to OHP, Mary Ludtke was last seen with her son, Terry Ludtke, on April 25, 2023 at approximately 1:15 pm, in Agra, Oklahoma. Police officials say, Mary suffers from Dementia and was taken from her home by Terry without permission from her Power of Attorney.

The alert has been activated on behalf of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, if you see these individuals call 9-1-1.