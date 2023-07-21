PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old and 30-year-old are missing out of Pittsburg County.
According to the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, 2-year-old Briella Morgan and 30-year-old Jennifer Peoples were last seen Tuesday, July 18.
Briella is blonde with blue eyes and Jennifer is blonde with green eyes.
Peoples was last known driving a gray Ford Explorer with a Texas license plate.
No other information is known.
If you see the pair or know of their whereabouts, contact 911 immediately.