PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old and 30-year-old are missing out of Pittsburg County.

According to the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, 2-year-old Briella Morgan and 30-year-old Jennifer Peoples were last seen Tuesday, July 18.

Briella is blonde with blue eyes and Jennifer is blonde with green eyes.

Peoples was last known driving a gray Ford Explorer with a Texas license plate.

No other information is known.

If you see the pair or know of their whereabouts, contact 911 immediately.