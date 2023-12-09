UPDATE @ 1:16 P.M.

The Del City Police Department confirms 12-year-old Ka’myra Henderson has been found in Oklahoma City near NE 23rd Street and Coltrane Road.

UPDATE @ 12:35 P.M.

According to new information released by the Del City Police Department, police have identified 65-year-old Leslie Alexander as the last person seen with Ka’myra Henderson.

Alexander is described as a white female, 5’7″ and 180 lbs.

Leslie Alexander. Image courtesy Del City Police Department.

Del City Police also say Ka’myra was last seen in a U-Haul truck with Arizona tag #AE37811.

UPDATE @ 11:29 A.M.

OHP has now issued an Amber Alert for Ka’myra Henderson, and describe the neighbors she was last seen with as an unknown white female and an unknown Black female.

Amber Alert for Ka’myra Henderson. Image courtesy OHP.

ORIGINAL STORY

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Alert on Saturday morning for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Del City.

Endangered Missing Alert for Ka’myra Henderson. Image courtesy OHP.

According to OHP, 12-year-old Ka’myra Henderson was last seen on December 4 at a residence on the 3400 block of SE 44th Street helping neighbors load a U-Haul truck.

Ka’myra was wearing a plain navy blue t-shirt, jean shorts and white Crocs when she was last seen.

No additional information on the U-Haul truck or a possible direction of travel is available at this time.

If you have any information or see Ka’myra, please call 911.