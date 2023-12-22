UPDATE @ 11:03 P.M.

In an update, OHP says that 6-year-old Jordan Beaver-Rhodd has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 6-year-old Jordan Beaver-Rhodd on behalf of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Friday night.

Endangered Missing Advisory for six-year-old Jordan Beaver-Rhodd. Image courtesy OHP.

According to OHP, Jordan was last seen at an address off of S. Quaker Avenue in Tulsa, and is believed to have been taken by his non-custodial mother and a family member.

If you have any information or have seen Jordan, call 911.