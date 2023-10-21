UPDATE @ 3:27 P.M.

OHP posted an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing that Keylicia Johnson has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has activated an endangered missing advisory for a 22-year-old woman last seen near the 7600 block of Northwest 6th Street.

Keylicia Johnson. Image from Oklahoma Highway Patrol ‘X’ account.

OHP says 22-year-old Keylicia Johnson was last seen wearing a sports bra, shorts and a hair bonnet, with her hair in short twisted braids.

If you have seen this woman or have any information, please call 911.