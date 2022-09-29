OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident along southbound I-35 near Indian Hills Rd.

Officials say a 2012 Chevy Malibu, a 2011 Yamaha XV 1900 motorcycle, and a 2016 Dodge Ram were all involved in the crash.

Authorities say the motorcyclist, identified as 70-year-old Garth Mcdonald, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say they have reason to believe that there were vehicles that may have been involved in the crash that left the scene.

Now, troopers are trying to find drivers who witnessed the crash.

If you have any information on the accident, call OHP at (405) 425-2323.