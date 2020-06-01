OHP seeking vandal who spray painted Oklahoma Capitol doors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are asking for the public’s help identifying a young person who vandalized the Oklahoma State Capitol during a peaceful protest.

On Sunday, thousands of Oklahomans marched from N.E. 36th and Kelley Ave. to the Oklahoma State Capitol to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and call for a change.

As protesters arrived at the Capitol, one young person was seen spray painting graffiti on the doors.

In a video captured by a protester, you can hear other protesters yelling at the vandal to stop and to leave.

Immediately after the vandal fled the scene, protesters jumped into action and worked to try and clean as much of the graffiti off of the doors as possible. Some of the protesters even took off their shirts and used them as rags.

On Monday morning, the Oklahoma Capitol Restoration Facebook page announced that it had heard from some people who wanted to help clean the graffiti that was left behind.

Officials say that they appreciate the sentiment, but that the restoration must be performed by experts.

Now, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is involved.

The OHP is asking for the public’s help identifying the vandal.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Troop Z at (405) 425-2137.