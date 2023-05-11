NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old and they’re asking other drivers for help.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking drivers about a deadly accident involving a Corvette on Saturday morning.

Around 9 a.m. on May 6, emergency crews were called to a crash along southbound I-35 near Tecumseh Rd. in Norman.

Investigators say 18-year-old Riley Johnson was driving a 2009 Chevy Corvette when the car collided with a semi-truck.

Johnson died at the scene of the crash.

Now, authorities are looking for witnesses and dash cam video of the crash and the moments that led up to it.

If you have any information, call OHP at (405) 425-2323.