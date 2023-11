OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager.

Police officials say that 13-year-old Ava Brotherton is 5’1 inches, 102 lbs., with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in Tonkawa in Kay County on November 11, 2023.

Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tonkawa Police Department

Authorities confirm that Brotherton has a nose piercing and last seen carrying a backpack with black letters that says “Nike”.

If seen please contact 9-1-1.