Update, 7:05 p.m. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Rosa Moreira Flores has been located and the GMC Acadia located, too.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Carol County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana has issued a missing and endangered alert for Rosa Moreira Flores and Jonathan Juarez.

Authorities confirm Rosa Flores is 14 years old has brown hair and brown eyes. Jonathan Juarez, 27 years old, brown hair and brown eyes.

Trooper Miller with OHP said that the alert has went out to surrounding states and Carol County thinks they could be headed to Oklahoma.

Image courtesy OHP and Carol County, Indiana and OHP

Police officials say Flores will be traveling with Juarez. Juarez is believed to be driving in a 2018 GMC Acadia with a Florida plate BZ93RJ. Female is believed to be endangered.

If seen call 9-1-1.