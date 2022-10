LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has activated a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Pete Rollins on behalf of the Lawton Police Department.

Pete Rollins. Image courtesy Lawton Police Department.

Rollins is 5′ 09″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Rollins was last seen on October 13, 2022, at the PHS hospital in Lawton, OK. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

He is also believed to be driving a white 2003 Chevy Silverado with Oklahoma tag DZY856.

Truck Pete Rollins is believed to be driving. Image courtesy Lawton Police Department.

If seen, call 9-1-1.