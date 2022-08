Robert Mundine. Image from The Broken Arrow Police Department.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. The Broken Arrow Police Department is looking for 86-year-old Robert Mundine.

Robert Mundine. Image from Broken Arrow Police Department.

According to OHP, Mundine was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black pajama pants, and gray socks. He has brown eyes and white hair. Mundine is around 5′ 09″ and weighs 170 pounds.

He went missing around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near E Omaha Street in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

If seen, please call 9-1-1.