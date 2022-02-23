OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As sleet moves into the metro, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they are already seeing slick spots forming on roadways.

Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, says slick spots are forming on the River bridge, located near Riverwind Casino south of Norman.

“People are driving regular speeds right now but as that precipitation falls on the roadways, they’re really gonna have to slow down,” said Foster.

Foster also warns that drivers need to be prepared for the bitter temperatures.

He says when people crash during a winter weather event, troopers often notice that the drivers are not dressed for the temperatures.

“Make sure you’re dressed for the weather in case something does happen where you have to be out in this,” said Foster.

At this point, Trooper Foster says southwest Oklahoma is being hit with heavy sleet.