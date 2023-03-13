Crash along southbound I-35 near NE 36th

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in Oklahoma City may need to find an alternate route to work following a crash along a busy roadway.

On Monday morning, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident along southbound I-35, near N.E. 36th St.

Investigators tell KFOR that a Brinks truck was driving northbound on I-35 when it crossed the center median and hit a Lexus head-on in the southbound lanes of I-35.

Sadly, one person died in the crash.

Officials were forced to close southbound I-35 to clear the scene.

Drivers are being detoured along N.E. 36th.

Motorists are being encouraged to prepare for delays or find an alternate route.