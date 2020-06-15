OHP: Sunflower oil to blame for 7 wrecks along I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Troopers say sunflower oil is to blame for several wrecks along a busy interstate on Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stopped a semi-truck traveling along I-40 that appeared to be leaking some sort of fluid.

Investigators soon learned that the truck was leaking thousands of gallons of sunflower oil along I-40 for several miles.

Officials say the leak caused about seven different wrecks. An environmental company was called in to clean up the mess.

