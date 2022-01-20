OHP: Suspect killed after shooting at vehicle on I-44

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

YALE, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to a vehicle along eastbound I-44 from Yale shooting at another vehicle.

Minutes later, a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle at I-44 and Garnett Rd.

However, the driver refused to stop and led troopers on a chase.

Investigators say the suspect exited at 11th Street, got back on I-44 eastbound, exited at 129th East Avenue, and turned northbound.

At that point, the suspect swerved at OHP units and went back southbound on 129th East Avenue, crossing the center line and almost hitting another vehicle.

A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention at 27th Street South.

That’s when, authorities say, the suspect got out of the car with a gun.

As a result, a trooper opened fire and killed the suspect, who was identified as 39-year-old Alan Wade Hutchinson.

The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

