OHP teams up with law enforcement across Oklahoma to ENDUI

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is encouraging Oklahomans to celebrate the new year safely.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with law enforcement agencies across Oklahoma to make sure that everyone has a safe New Year’s Eve holiday.

Officials say additional deputies, troopers, and officers will be on duty across the state to look for impaired drivers.

December 30th

OHP will be joined by the Calera Police Department and the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct high-visibility patrols in southeastern Oklahoma.

December 31st

The Lawton Police Department will be joined by troopers as they search for impaired drivers on Dec. 31st.

There will also be a checkpoint in Muskogee from 9:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. as well as a saturation patrol in the county and city before, during, and after the checkpoint.

In the Tulsa area, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be joined by the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Tulsa Police Department, Creek County Sheriff’s Office and the Sapulpa Police Department to conduct extra patrols targeting impaired driving.

There will be a saturation patrol in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma City Police Department, and the Norman Police Department. These agencies will have extra law enforcement on the roads looking for impaired drivers.

In western Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will partner with the Clinton Police Department to conduct high-visibility patrols in and around Clinton.

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will have extra staff on patrol looking for impaired drivers in their area.

Last year, there were 148 crashes, including two fatalities, in Oklahoma. Investigators say at least 24 of them were alcohol or drug-related.

Everyone is encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft, or other ride-sharing services. Do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired.