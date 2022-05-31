OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are warning drivers about the dangers and consequences of street racing after two drivers were cited.

Around 10:30 p.m. on May 27, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol spotted two cars racing southbound along the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Troopers say the cars were traveling at around 121 miles per hour.

In all, there were seven juveniles inside the vehicles, including the 16-year-old and 17-year-old drivers.

The drivers were ticketed for reckless driving, which resulted in a $500 fine.