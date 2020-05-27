OHP: Teen identified as N.E. Oklahoma lake drowning victim

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the victim who drowned in a lake on Memorial Day was only 17 years old.

The incident happened Monday just before 5 p.m. on Skiatook Lake at Tallchief Cove in Osage County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the victim was swimming at the beach boundary line when they started to struggle in water that was 5.5 feet deep.

The victim went under and did not resurface, and was later recovered by the Country Corner Fire Department.

OHP identified the victim as a 17-year-old male from Honduras.