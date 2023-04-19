MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 68-year-old Texarkana man was killed in a crash in McCurtain County.

Around 5:25 p.m. on April 18, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 3, approximately nine miles west of Broken Bow.

Investigators say 68-year-old Archie Altenbaurner was driving a 2016 Ford F150 westbound on Hwy 3 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2001 Chevy pickup.

The Ford rolled, coming to rest on its top.

A 2009 Chevy Suburban also lost control and hit the Ford.

Altenbauner was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.