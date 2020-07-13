OHP: Texas man drowns after going fishing in Red River

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Texas man drowned after going fishing in the Red River over the weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on Sunday at an unknown time on the Red River, approximately five miles southwest of Courtney, Oklahoma, in Jefferson County.

According to a trooper’s report, Ryan Haralson, 40, of Nocona, Texas, left a family’s residence on an ATV around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday to go fishing in the Red River.

At some point, he “entered the water for an unknown reason and apparently drowned,” states the report.

Family and friends found Haralson in about four feet of water around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, less than a mile away from where the ATV was parked.

