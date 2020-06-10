OHP: Texas man drowns in Lake Texoma

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 32-year-old Texas man drowned while swimming at a lake in Bryan County over the weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on Tuesday, just before 8 p.m., at East Burns Run at the swim beach on Lake Texoma.

According to an OHP report, Christopher Carrillo, of Arlington, Texas, swam out to the boundary ropes, went under the water and never resurfaced.

The Colbert Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team recovered Carrillo around 10:45 p.m. using side scan sonar.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter