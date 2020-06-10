OHP: Texas man drowns in Lake Texoma

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 32-year-old Texas man drowned while swimming at a lake in Bryan County over the weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on Tuesday, just before 8 p.m., at East Burns Run at the swim beach on Lake Texoma.

According to an OHP report, Christopher Carrillo, of Arlington, Texas, swam out to the boundary ropes, went under the water and never resurfaced.

The Colbert Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team recovered Carrillo around 10:45 p.m. using side scan sonar.